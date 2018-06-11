“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner has always been very protective of her daughter, Stormi Webster, but she took things up a notch on Sunday by deleting some of her recent posts.

Kylie posted a bare-faced selfie that day, and the photo showed a glimpse of Stormi’s curly hair and face. “I spy with my little eye…” the lip kit mogul captioned the photo.

One of Kylie’s followers commented that she cut her own daughter from the photo, and she confirmed: “Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now.”

Kylie then deleted some of her old posts showing Stormi’s face, according to Us Weekly. The only ones left are those that showed the toddler’s back or side profile.

To recall, Kylie kept details of her pregnancy journey very private. The reality star, who is fond of sharing snippets of her life on social media, suddenly became quiet.

After she gave birth, Kylie apologized to her fans for not keeping them in the loop. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she in an Instagram post on Feb. 4. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress[ed] and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She added that pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience of her life, so she is definitely going to miss it. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could,” she continued.

While Kylie’s fans are eager to see more of Stormi, the baby’s public appearances might be very limited since her mom wants to give her a normal life.

“She is extremely protective and she is very focused on trying to keep motherhood private for right now,” a source close to the reality star shared. “She used to love being in the limelight, but that has totally changed.” Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin