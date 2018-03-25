Kylie Jenner wasted no time regaining her toned, slim figure just weeks after giving birth to daughter Stormi.

Less than two months after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the reality star and cosmetics mogul posted a video of her post-baby bod on Saturday via Snapchat. In the short clip, Jenner, 20, is standing in front of a mirror and showing off her side profile. She zooms in and raises her black hoodie, so fans can see her slim waist, black yoga pants and gray sports bra.

Jenner seems to be taking some cues from her older sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, when it comes to losing weight. The “Life of Kylie” star revealed that she has been doing waist training to get toned quickly when she posted a photo of herself wearing a postpartum corset. The item comes from the same line used by her older sisters.

“My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, aside from her weight loss, Jenner has also been documenting her daughter’s growth on social media. She recently shared Stormi’s first selfie on Instagram. In the photo, the mother and daughter duo seem to lying on a bed as they pose for the camera.

While the reality star has been reconnecting with pals since giving birth, Jenner has reportedly been keeping her daughter at home these past few weeks as it is flu season.

“Kylie is very protective of Stormi,” an insider revealed to People. “Kylie is socializing with her friends as well and includes Stormi. Of course, she doesn’t want her baby to get sick while she is little. It just seems normal and she is definitely not hysterical about it. It is, after all, still the flu season.”

Stormi is apparently already bonding with her cousin, Chicago West, the youngest child of Kim and Kanye West. Jenner and her older sister live close to each other, so it’s likely their daughters will be spending a lot of time together.

“Kim and Kylie live very close to each other and spend a lot of time together. Kylie brings Stormi to Kim’s house . Stormi is around the other kids, including Chicago. It seems too early to call it play dates though,” the source said.

