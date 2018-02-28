It did not take long for new mom Kylie Jenner to face the cameras again after giving birth to her first daughter, Stormi Webster, earlier this February.

Kylie had a photoshoot for company Kylie Cosmetics. She is launching her new Weather Collection, which is a nod to her daughter’s name. In the photo, Kylie had on bright yellow nails, bold and dark green glitter lips, as well as mismatched eyeshadows.

In another photo, she had on a softer lip and she matched it with dark green eyeshadow.

Kylie talked about her daughter on her Instagram stories and how she inspired this new collection, according to People. “So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” she said. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

People have been commenting how slim and fresh Kylie looks post-pregnancy, and it’s amazing how she was able to achieve it. The secret to her amazing figure, a source told E! News, is a proper diet.

While Kylie “hasn’t started working out yet,” she is already “eating healthy and taking care of herself.”

Motherhood has been pretty demanding for Kylie, but she is “getting used to the crazy hours” and is “very attached to Stormi.” The source continued, “She honestly just never wants to leave her out of her sight not because she can't trust anyone, but because she just is so happy being with her baby.”

As for her baby daddy, Travis Scott, he is completely smitten with his daughter as well. Scott has tried to keep quiet about the birth of his child, but he surprised the paparazzi on February after he left the nightclub Poppy.

One of the photographers from TMZ decided to ask the new dad how his baby is doing, and they were all pleasantly shocked to hear the Houston rapper answer: “She’s beautiful.”

Sources said that he might be busy with work, but when he’s not doing anything, he helps Kylie out in caring for the baby. Despite rumors that he and Kylie have already parted ways, it looks like the young couple is still going strong. Photo: Getty Images/Vivien Killilea