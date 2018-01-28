“Life of Kylie” star Kylie Jenner was spotted outside her home for the first time last week, but she didn’t go to any public event, hospital, mall, or hotel.

Fans were surprised to Jenner taking a casual stroll on some random dirt lot with her mom Kris Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods, but TMZ finally figured out why - she is building another mansion.

The construction site, which is located in Hidden Hills, has a building permit that was issued back in December. The first floor will be 9,187 sq. ft., while the second floor would be 5,304 sq. ft. There will be two huge garages that are 1,200 sq. ft and 1,468 sq. ft big, and it would have 1,836 sq. ft. of covered porches. Naturally, there will even be a pool and a cabana.

Jenner also secured an older permit for a retaining wall and one for the foundation. All in all, the mansion’s total cost is pegged at a whopping $2.37 million.

Jenner probably wants a fresh start after giving birth to her first child - a girl - this February. For the meantime, she has baby-proofed her current mansion and even managed to spruce up the baby’s nursery before its birth.

“The nursery is done,” a source close to Jenner told Us Weekly, adding that the lip kit mogul even booked a baby nurse. “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up!”

“Anything sharp has already been taken out,” the insider added.

People have their own speculations as to why Jenner chose to stay out of the limelight during her pregnancy, but the source assured fans that she’s extremely happy with her current situation.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the source explained. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

This is the same sentiment shared by a different source to People. “She feels good, but her body is changing,” the insider dished. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.” Photo: Getty Images/David Becker