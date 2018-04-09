Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have taken their relationship to a whole new level as they introduced their daughter, Stormi Webster, to Scott’s side of the family in Texas.

They took a private jet on Friday just to fly to Texas on Friday, according to People. Scott’s brother, Joshua, was so thrilled with the visit that he posted a photo of Stormi cradled in his arms. “So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi,” he captioned the photo.

A source shared that Scott’s “close family have spent a lot of time in L.A. with Stormi since she was born.” However, Scott also “has extended family in Texas that he wanted to celebrate Stormi with.”

Kylie gave in to Scott’s request as she made time for Stormi to visit Texas. “Kylie always seemed to enjoy spending time with Travis’ family in Texas. During their relationship, they have often traveled there together,” the source added.

While it was just an intimate gathering, Kylie and Scott spared no expense for Stormi’s first time in Texas. They decorated the place with storm cloud flower arrangements, complete with raindrops made out of Swarovski crystals. According to TMZ, Scott bought the decor for $7,145.

While there hasn’t “been any more talk about” Kylie and Scott getting engaged, the two of them are very happy with their little family. A different source even told ET that Kylie “has never been so happy” because of her baby daughter and her flourishing relationship with Scott.

“Kylie and Travis are in a really good place,” the source said. “Travis is very hands-on, and knows it’s also important to treat Kylie special.”

Even though parenting can be tough, the two make it a point to spend quality time with one another and focus on their relationship. “Whenever the two get free time, they make it a priority to have date night,” the source further shared.

When they do so, Kylie’s mom, Kris, and her sisters take turns watching over her baby girl. “The Kardashian-Jenner clan loves watching Stormi whenever they get the chance,” said the insider.

Kylie and Scott got together last year shortly after the lip kit mogul broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend from 2014 to April 2017, Tyga. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey