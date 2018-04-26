“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner is like a beauty and fashion chameleon. She’s known for changing her looks in an instant, and celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, whose real name is William Jackson, said it’s because of her bold hair choices.

Stylez told People that Kylie has “at least 100 wigs” in her possession. “She literally has a room full! Like, she has a wig closet,” he said.

He first met Kylie after he did Karrueche Tran’s hair for the BET Awards. Kylie was so impressed with what he did that she sought him out. Since then, Stylez said his fame really catapulted.

“My very first celebrity client was Tamar Braxton. But it wasn’t until I started with Kylie Jenner that my career [as a wig maker] really started to blossom. Kylie is a trendy, cool girl. She likes to have fun with her hair, so it was just me having fun with her. That is when everything took off into something really different,” he said.

However, Stylez had to admit that he is partial to one look for Kylie - her sleek black bob at the 2016 Met Ball. “She [wore] Balmain with the bob. It was just so clean and chic and effortless. She looked super pretty. It was high fashion,” he gushed.

That year was Kylie’s first time at the Met Ball, and she was so impressed by her sisters’ past looks that she wanted to wear something special as well.

“Kendall’s dresses the last two years have been so elegant and sexy. I love how she’s mixed the two together,” she told Vogue. “I also loved Kim and Kanye’s look last year.”

She also has nothing but praises for Rihanna’s dress and yellow overcoat in 2015, since it definitely made “a statement on the carpet.”

So when it came to her look, she trusted the genius of family friend Olivier Rousteing, who designed her floor-length, body-hugging Balmain dress. “I love the way people go all-out for the Met Ball,” she said of her look. “I love when people take risks.” Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil