Kylie Jenner is now a mom. The “Life of Kylie” star finally gave birth to her baby girl a few days ago, and it was only then that she opened up that she was, indeed, pregnant and lying low for the past few months.

For now, people are wondering - what did she name her baby? What is her daughter like? A source close to the lip kit mogul shared some details with People.

“The baby is very cute with chubby cheeks,” the source shared. “The baby sleeps a lot and so far Kylie feels everything is going well.”

The family insider added that Kylie has a great support system, so her motherhood responsibilities has been smooth-sailing thus far.

“Kylie is at home with the baby, Travis and her family. She is doing great. She is so happy to be a mom,” the source said. “Kris helps her and her sisters are around too.”

Jenner resurfaced on social media a day ago and apologized to fans for keeping them in the dark about her pregnancy. She grew up under the spotlight, so she wanted to keep this thing for herself for a change.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned,” she said. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Because of her journey to motherhood, Kylie said she has learned how to appreciate her family and friends more. In fact, she is crediting them for making the past few months extra “special.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued.

This is Kylie’s first baby with boyfriend, Travis Scott. Despite rumors that they have already broken up, it looks like the couple is still going strong especially now that their daughter is born. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images