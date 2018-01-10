Kim Kardashian thought it was really cute when her daughter, North West, decided to play hide and seek with her.

It wasn’t hard to spot North in their huge house, simply because the young girl failed to hide her gorgeous curls properly. Kim took a snap of her daughter’s attempt at hiding and teased her as the “champ” of hide and seek.

While many netizens thought North was too cute, many others cannot help but chide Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, as the true “hide and seek champ” since she has stayed away from the limelight ever since she became pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The reality star, who could not resist taking selfies wherever she goes, has been holed up at home and busy expanding her cosmetics empire. “She feels good, but her body is changing,” a source told People. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Another insider added that Kylie is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now,” so the public has to wait until Kylie is ready to share with them any news about her pregnancy.

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” the insider added. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

Even though Kylie has been keeping quiet about her pregnancy, her mother still alluded about it during the special holiday episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Kris said she wanted so desperately to have grandchildren before, but now the Kardashian-Jenner clan is multiplying faster than she expected. “I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it’s like a faucet that we turned on and won’t turn off. The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it’s truly the meaning of just life,” she said. Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris