“Life of Kylie” star Kylie Jenner has holed up inside her mansion ever since news broke out that she’s pregnant, so when she was spotted shopping in CVS Pharmacy recently, social media went wild.

In the photo that is now circulating, Jenner was seen wearing an oversized green sweatshirt, Gucci floral slides, black leggings, and sunnies. The sweatshirt was really huge on her, but it did still show the lip kit mogul’s baby bump.

It seems like Jenner is more than ready to welcome her baby in the world, since she already finished sprucing up its nursery. At the same time, she also baby-proofed her entire mansion.

“The nursery is done,” a source close to Jenner told Us Weekly, adding that the lip kit mogul even booked a baby nurse. “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up!”

Jenner probably asked tips from her elder sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, how to prepare their homes for babies. “Anything sharp has already been taken out,” the insider said.

She is expecting her first baby together with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Sources claim they are still together, but “The Wendy Williams Show” host Wendy Williams believes otherwise.

During a recent episode, she gave Jenner a verbal bashing and said that the reason she’s keeping her pregnancy a secret is because her baby daddy already left her.

Kylie’s big sis Khloe Kardashian already came clean about her pregnancy last December. “But Kylie remains silent,” said Williams. “Well, why do you think? I guessed right away: because she’s not with Travis Scott anymore.”

“Please, that was a split and run, in my mind,” she added. “Like, the condom split, she took the test and was probably like, ‘Oh my god, what do I do now? Travis!’ He's like, ‘No, I'm a rock star. You got plenty of money on your own, figure it out ... I’ll pay child support from afar.’”

Williams doesn’t think much of Jenner since she even criticized how the lip kit mogul looked before she had lip injections and changed up her entire look. “She grew up on TV in front of us. She’s got the mid-crisis makeover already. Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but the baby is still going to look like the old you. Just saying.” Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller