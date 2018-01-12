“Life of Kylie” star Kylie Jenner has evaded the public eye for months in light of her pregnancy. Being cooped up at home all day, the reality star managed to finish her baby’s nursery even before its birth, and she also baby-proofed her entire mansion.

“The nursery is done,” a source close to Jenner told Us Weekly, adding that the lip kit mogul even booked a baby nurse. “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up!”

Jenner probably asked tips from her elder sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, how to prepare their homes for babies. “Anything sharp has already been taken out,” the insider said.

People have their own speculations as to why Jenner chose to stay out of the limelight during her pregnancy, but the source assured fans that she’s extremely happy with her current situation.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” the source explained. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

“She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that,” the source added. “She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

This is the same sentiment shared by a different source to People. “She feels good, but her body is changing,” the insider dished. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Despite Jenner’s young age, sources told TMZ that the her family believes she is ready to take on motherhood. The sources revealed that “the family doesn’t view Kylie as a 20-year-old. They think her age is both deceptive and irrelevant, because she’s developed a maturity way beyond her years.”

She is expecting her first baby together with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Her elder sister Khloe Kardashian is also expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris