Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to live with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, after her delivery.

According to sources close to the family, she reportedly refused to move in with her mom, Kris Jenner, after welcoming her first child. Apparently, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wants to be with Scott instead.

"Kris wants Kylie to move in with her when she has the baby, so while Kylie's looking after the baby, Kris can look after Kylie!" a source said. "She's her youngest daughter and she just wants to be on hand for any questions and be around in emergencies."

The insider added that when Kim Kardashian was expecting Saint, she moved with their mom. "Kris is such a hands-on grandmother, it was perfect," the source claimed.

However, Kylie thinks that she can manage it on her own, and her family is concerned about her safety. "Kylie's refusing to move in with Kris - she thinks she can handle it all on her own," the insider continued. "She wants to be in her own house with the baby and Travis. But he hasn't been around that much - he's been off on tour - and the whole family is worried he won't be there for the birth."

Kris has been yearning to have her daughters move in with her. In fact, the momager also invited Kim to return to her home. However, the 62-year-old TV personality is aware that it is unlikely, especially that Kim and Kanye West have a growing family and are even expecting their third baby. Thus, Kris decided to purchase a $ 9.9 million estate right across Kim's residence.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that the "Life of Kylie" star and the rapper have already split. However, multiple sources revealed that they have never broken up. Scott and Kylie are still very much together.

Just recently, Scott was asked about the lip kit mogul's pregnancy. However, he declined to give a direct response and instead, keep fans guessing. "I don't want to talk about that. They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing," Scott said.

Meanwhile, an insider claimed that Kylie will confirm her pregnancy at her appointed time. The reality star is reportedly enjoying the attention and is having fun teasing everyone about her baby bump.

"She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she's, of course, having fun teasing everyone," an insider told People. "She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won't share until she wants to."

