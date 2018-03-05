People are really keen to see photos of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, with Travis Scott. So when she gave fans a glimpse of the baby recently, nobody paid much attention to the fact that she was sporting a wedding band.

Or didn’t they?

However, Cosmopolitan was quick to note that Kylie’s supposed wedding ring looked “more like a fashionable ring with cutouts as opposed to a full-blown wedding ring.” And if she were indeed engaged, she would probably be flashing a huge diamond ring. After all, she already received an extravagant $1.4 million Ferrari as a push present from him.

Sources close to the couple earlier told People that Kylie and Scott have no plans to tie the knot anytime soon. In fact, they don’t even want to live together… for now.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” the insider dished. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

The source added that the lip kit mogul “has everything she needs right now and seems very happy.”

“For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis,” the insider further dished. “She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”

Kylie and Scott began dating in April 2017, shortly after the lip kit mogul split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga. While Kylie’s relationship with Tyga has been plagued by cheating rumors and drama, her relationship with Scott is something else entirely.

“Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga,” an insider dished. “He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast, even though she was still getting over Tyga.”

The insider added that Scott is extremely protective of his baby girl, and so is Kylie. In fact, the reality star might not want to expose her daughter to the fast-paced life of glitz and glamor. “She is extremely protective and she is very focused on trying to keep motherhood private for right now,” the source shared with Us Weekly. “She used to love being in the limelight, but that has totally changed.” Photo: Getty Images/David Becker