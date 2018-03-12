“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner kept quiet throughout her entire pregnancy, so fans didn’t know how she dealt with her morning sickness, if she did have one, or how she felt when the baby first kicked.

But Kylie has resurfaced in social media now that she has given birth to her first baby - Stormi Webster. This time, she is sharing her pregnancy journey with curious fans.

When asked what the best and worst parts of her pregnancy were, Kylie said it was generally good. However, she did miss eating raw food.

People have seen some photos and videos of Stormi, but they want to hear the little baby girl laugh. Kylie answered that she has yet to hear Stormi laugh as well, but she’s happy to report that Stormi is always in a good disposition.

As a new mom, Kylie also said she’s excited to see her daughter grow up. But on the flip side, she also wants Stormi to stay young for as long as possible.

A source earlier told People that Kylie has hired a couple of people to help her keep an eye on Stormi, and the extra set of hands has made her an even better mom. “With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” the source shared. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

It also helps that Kylie has a fantastic relationship with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. He might be busy and doing “his own thing during the day,” but after work, he dotes on his girls.

“Kylie and Travis are going strong and he’s been as helpful as possible,” the source added.

It’s a good thing that Kylie is being more open about her experiences as a mother, since she initially planned to keep Stormi away from the limelight.

A source close to the reality told Us Weekly that Kylie wants to give Stormi a normal life - something which she did not get as a child. “She is extremely protective and she is very focused on trying to keep motherhood private for right now,” the source shared. “She used to love being in the limelight, but that has totally changed.” Photo: Getty Images/David Becker