Kylie Jenner is head over heels in love with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. After welcoming their daughter, Stormi Webster, into the world, Kylie and Scott’s relationship only got better.

When a fan asked Kylie how Scott is as a dad to their daughter, this is what she replied on Twitter.

Even Kylie’s mom, Kris, thinks highly of the Houston rapper and said he’s a great match for her daughter. “He’s so great,” Kris told Us Weekly at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills on March 7. “He’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie.”

When asked if Scott also helps out by changing Stormi’s diapers, Kris admitted: “You know what, I haven’t really seen him change a diaper, but I’m never there at diaper time.”

Kris even came to the defense of Scott as Stormi’s real dad when she appeared on the 106.5 radio show Kyle and Jackie O. There, Kris confronted rumors that fellow rapper Tyga, who broke up with Kylie back in April 2017, is actually Stormi’s dad.

Tyga reportedly wanted to conduct a paternity test over Kylie’s one-month-old baby. Host Kyle said, “Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby.”

But Kris was adamant about the baby’s real father. Before he could go any further, she said: “Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual. Yeah you guys know better than that.”

Kylie and Scott also began dating in April 2017, shortly after the lip kit mogul split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga. While Kylie’s relationship with Tyga has been plagued by cheating rumors and drama, her relationship with Scott is something else entirely.

“Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga,” an insider dished. “He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast, even though she was still getting over Tyga.”

She got pregnant months later, and went on a complete hiatus from public events and social media. But after giving birth to Stormi this February, Kylie returned to give fans updates about her life. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey