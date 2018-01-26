Kylie Jenner's baby bump has finally been spotted!

TMZ got a short clip showing Jenner with her baby bump. The publication obtained the clip while the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was walking with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, and mom, Kris Jenner. The trio was spotted at a construction site in Hidden Hills on Wednesday. In the clip, Kylie sported a black sweatshirt and pants. She paired this ensemble with black sneakers.

In the video, Jenner seemed to have gained weight. Her top is loose-fitting, but her growing baby bump was obvious. The publication even noted that the "Life of Kylie" star "looks like she labors a bit as she gets into her SUV to leave."

Jenner has been shying away from the cameras since her pregnancy made headlines. According to an insider, the TV personality is very conscious and insecure due to the changes in her body.

"Her body is changing and she's very self-conscious about it," a source told People. "She's always been insecure that she's not as curvy or pretty as her sisters."

Another insider, however, said that the 20-year-old reality star feels good about herself despite being pregnant. However, she just prefers not to be photographed.

"She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn't want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She's very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop," one source said.

In November, Kylie was also photographed with her baby bump. In the shots, she looked heavier and appeared to have gained weight, which is normal for expectant moms. The photo was taken while she waited to board a plane for her mom Kris' 62nd birthday.

After the images were published, Jenner claimed that the photos were fake and had been digitally altered. She even shared a snap of her with sister Khloe Kardashian. At the time, Khloe was also rumored to be pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In the shot, neither of them appeared to be expecting. But in December, Khloe confirmed that she is pregnant. Daily Mail, however, later insisted that the photos were not edited.

Meanwhile, Kylie is rumored to be due in February.

Watch the clip of Kylie with her baby bump below.

Photo: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt