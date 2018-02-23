Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her and Travis Scott’s baby girl at the beginning of February, and has been overjoyed ever since. Although the new mom kept her pregnancy under wraps to avoid stress, sources close to the star reveal motherhood has been a challenge for the Kylie Cosmetics owner.

Jenner gave the world a glimpse of her baby girl, Stormi Webster, by sharing an Instagram photo of the newborn holding her mom’s finger, but since then, the “Life of Kylie” star has kept her baby away from the spotlight.

Behind closed doors, insiders reveal Jenner is still adjusting to motherhood, but is happy with her little one.

“It’s been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she’s loving being a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day,” a source told E! News.

“She’s exhausted and emotional, but she’s also completely in love, the insider added.

Luckily for Jenner, she has hired a baby nurse who can assist her during times when she is just too tired to handle her baby girl on her own. “She has a baby nurse that’s been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance,” a source said.

Jenner is reportedly still in the process of “figuring things out and getting more and more comfortable each day” with her journey into motherhood.

The 20-year-old star has also received some helpful advice from her famous sisters, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

“Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule,” the insider said.

Although Jenner has had domestic help and has the support of her sisters, her baby father’s is also very much in the picture.

“He’s working a lot but [is] spending time with Kylie and Stormi whenever he isn’t. He misses them so much when he’s gone and wants to make sure he doesn’t miss anything,” a source revealed.

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper is reportedly “obsessed” with his baby girl and is amazed that he is now a father. “He can’t get enough and wants to just hold her and stare at her. It’s still surreal for him that they created this [child].”

Although being new parents isn’t easy, it seems Jenner and Scott have found a way to successfully ease into their new roles as mom and dad.

