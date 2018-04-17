Talk about awkward! “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, bumped into her ex-boyfriend Tyga while they were chilling at Coachella.

According to ET, Tyga and his new rumored girlfriend, Iggy Azalea, attended the TAO x Revolve - Desert Nights party on Friday night - the very same event that Kylie and Scott were spotted at.

There were no reports about Kylie and Tyga exchanging pleasantries, or whether or not they acknowledged each other’s presence in the party. Whatever the case, it must have been awkward for Kylie to see Tyga hand in hand with Azalea.

After breaking up with Tyga back in April 2017, she started a new relationship with Scott within weeks. After, she got pregnant with her first child.

Kylie has maintained that Scott is the father of her daughter, Stormi Webster. But Tyga was singing a different tune when it was first announced back in September 2017 that Kylie is pregnant. “Hell nah that’s my kid,” he wrote on Snapchat, before promptly deleting it, according to Us Weekly.

Since the reports of Tyga being the real father of Stormi refused to die down, Tyga decided to set the record straight on Twitter just this March. “I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so,” he wrote. “Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families. I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace.”

Meanwhile, Tyga said during an appearance on the morning show “Everyday Struggle” that he and Kylie still “communicate here and there,” and they are in good terms with one another.

When Tyga was asked by DJ Akademiks, “Did Kylie really [expletive] you up like that man?” He answered no: “You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it.”

“She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems,” he continued. Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin