Despite the busy demands of parenthood, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still took the time to enjoy a casual dinner date together in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Before their evening started, the two went out for a refreshing drink. “Kylie was very friendly and was asking suggestions for a smoothie,” a Jamba Juice employee told E! News. “She decided to get an ‘Aloha Pineapple’ with no Greek yogurt and also ordered oatmeal.”

Scott followed suit and ordered the same smoothie with fresh orange juice and banana. While waiting for their drinks to arrive, the two packed on the PDA.

“While they were waiting for their drinks, they were hugging, kissing, and showing a lot of affection,” the employee said. “It was really cute. Love was definitely in the air and you could tell they were really happy.”

After, the two then went to have dinner at a place called Sweet Chick.

While the two are out of the house, their family and friends are taking turns looking after their daughter, Stormi Webster. Even though Kylie initially wanted to shoulder all the responsibilities of motherhood, she eventually caved in and hired some help.

“She has a baby nurse that's been helping out and that gives her little breaks and some guidance,” a source shared. “Her sisters have been very helpful and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to feeding and fussiness. They talk all the time and are comparing notes on how to get Stormi on a feeding and sleeping schedule.”

While Kylie is busy figuring out Stormi’s day-to-day schedule, one thing that she has already got down pat is her daughter’s expansive wardrobe. Stormi is going to grow up as one of the most stylish babies in the world, and it’s all thanks to her mom’s love for fashion.

“She’s a great mom and she loves dressing Stormi up in outfits!” a source shared with People. “She’s a little doll. And she has the most incredible wardrobe — everything from designer clothes to tons of shoes. And everyone is really proud of how Kylie is doing.” Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey