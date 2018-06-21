“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott really know how to enjoy the good life.

On Wednesday, the happy couple flew from Los Angeles using a private plane and jetted off to Nice. Shortly after, they headed to Cannes, according to E! News. They flew together with their daughter, Stormi Webster, and Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The girls accompanied Scott since he was slated to perform at Spotify's beach party at the Cannes Lions Festival that night.

“It was a big group and they looked like they were ready to have some fun,” the source shared.

This is not their first outing as a family, since Scott and Kylie already took Stormi on vacation on the Turks and Caicos islands to celebrate the rapper’s 26th birthday.

While fans wanted to see photos of Stormi enjoying her vacation, it seems unlikely that Kylie would post these online. Just recently, the lip kit mogul decided to protect her baby from the limelight by deleting all of her social media posts that show Stormi’s face. The only photos left showed Stormi’s side profile or back.

A source close to the lip kit mogul told People that Kylie is fed up with the negativity she sees online, so she decided to take her daughter away from that.

“Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn’t share any bump pictures while she was pregnant,” said the insider. “After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom.”

“She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures, because she was so excited to be a mom. Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place,” continued the source, adding that “people have been making nasty comments” about Stormi.

Kylie’s motherhood instincts kicked in then, and she took her baby away from the spotlight. “Kylie is shocked and doesn’t want her daughter’s pictures to be a part of something negative,” explained the insider. “She might reconsider in the future, but for now, she won’t post any more photos of Stormi’s face.” Photo: Getty Images/Theo Wargo