As dedicated as they are to baby Stormi Webster, new parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott need a break from parenting too.

This is why on Sunday, the two of them enjoyed some quality time together in Miami without their daughter, according to Us Weekly. Kylie was spotted nuzzling on the rapper’s chest as he wrapped his arms around her. They had on casual outfits, with Kylie wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled over, while Scott sported a white tee.

At first, Kylie planned on being a hands-on mom and refused to get any help, except from her family. But she changed her mind weeks after giving birth.

A source told People that Kylie has hired a couple of people to help her keep an eye on Stormi, and the extra set of hands has made her an even better mom. “With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” the source shared. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

It also helps that Kylie has a fantastic relationship with her baby daddy. He might be busy and doing “his own thing during the day,” but after work, he dotes on his girls. “Kylie and Travis are going strong and he’s been as helpful as possible,” the source added.

Growing up with a silver spoon on her mouth, it’s hard to imagine Kylie doing all the dirty work when it comes to caring for Stormi - such as changing her dirty diapers. But those close to the lip kit mogul are truly amazed how her motherhood instinct kicked in as soon as Stormi arrived in her life.

“She absolutely gets her hands dirty changing diapers on the regular and is really attentive and makes sure Stormi is eating and sleeping enough,” an insider dished, adding that “Kylie is super hands-on and actively involved, but of course she has help.”

Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1. The little girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 9 oz. and arrived at 4:43 p.m. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey