Motherhood can be pretty rough, but “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kylie Jenner is making the most out of her role as a new mom by “having so much fun with” with Stormi Webster’s outfits.

Kylie, who adores fashion, has already bought an incredible wardrobe for her baby daughter. “She’s a great mom and she loves dressing Stormi up in outfits!” a source shared with People. “She’s a little doll. And she has the most incredible wardrobe — everything from designer clothes to tons of shoes. And everyone is really proud of how Kylie is doing.”

Meanwhile, the insider also dished on Kylie’s relationship with her baby daddy, Travis Scott. While their relationship is going well, the Houston rapper is very busy and they haven’t discussed anything about getting engaged.

Kylie and Scott have so many commitments, but they make sure to prioritize their parenting duties. The two even managed to strike up the perfect co-parenting situation for their baby. “Kylie and Travis are a good team,” an insider dished, adding that Scott comes and goes in Kylie’s house, which Kylie is pretty happy about.

“Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night,” said the source. “He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.”

A second source added that the rapper is “very much involved — as is his family.” “Kylie and Travis seem to be doing really well together,” the insider continued. “Kylie is so happy to be a mom.”

Earlier this March, the new parents even enjoyed some quality time together in Miami without their daughter, according to Us Weekly. They went on a relaxing boat ride, and Kylie was spotted nuzzling on the rapper’s chest as he wrapped his arms around her. They had on casual outfits, with Kylie wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood pulled over, while Scott sported a white tee.

It was their first vacation after Kylie gave birth to their first child on February 1. Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin