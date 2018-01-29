Kylie Jenner may have had conflicting feelings about certain aspects of her pregnancy, but she is confident about how she intends on giving birth, and what she will be willing to do in order to ensure a smooth and painless delivery.

The 20-year-old reality star and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are reportedly expected to welcome a baby girl next month, but the couple has only shared the news with close friends and family.

A source told People Jenner is worried about the amount of pain she will experience during childbirth, but would be open to different avenues in order to make her delivery as easy as possible.

“She is nervous about the birth and anxious about pain,” an insider revealed.

“She wants to have an easy birth and is open to pain medicine,” the source added.

Jenner, who has been busy preparing her mansion for the arrival of her baby girl, has done her best to avoid cameras and has not been seen spending much time with her boyfriend.

Despite the lack of images of the two, insiders revealed the couple is still together and Scott “is around and supportive” as Jenner nears the end of her pregnancy.

Although he supports his girlfriend, the two have no plans on tying the knot. “They have no plans to get married, or even engaged,” the source said.

In fact, those close to Jenner believe she won’t look to Scott for help once their baby is born. “Kylie expects to rely mostly on her family for help and she seems fine with that.”

As she nears the final days of her pregnancy sources to People Jenner is “never alone” and either “sleeps at Kris’ [Jenner] house” or her best friend Jordyn Woods “stays with Kylie at her place.”

“She has a great support network,” the insider said.

“Of course, she is young to be a mom, but her family will do everything to help her. She will be a great mom.”

Jenner has reportedly been leaning on Woods to help her become more familiar with the birthing process by enrolling in online Lamaze classes.

Woods, who is acting as her best friend’s birth coach, has acquired several pregnancy books to prepare them for the baby’s delivery.

Although she has not confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child, Jenner is expected to address her pregnancy once the baby is born in February.

