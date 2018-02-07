While the impending trade deadline has most NBA teams in a frenzy, the Los Angeles Clippers inked a contract extension with guard Lou Williams, according to reports.

The Clippers secured Williams on a three-year deal after reports indicated that both parties had been close to reaching an agreement before Thursday’s deadline.

The contract will include a team option on the third year, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday. The former Sixth Man of the Year drew attention from teams around the league looking to make a trade.

Williams and the Clippers have been actively discussing an extension for over a month. The 31-year-old guard looked to remain on the team, where he is averaging 23.3 points and 5.3 assists this season. Williams was in the last year of a three-year $21 million contract he signed in 2015 with the Lakers, according to ESPN.

The Clippers acquired Williams, along with Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Sam Dekker, DeAndre Liggins, Darrun Hilliard, Kyle Wiltjer and a 2018 first-round pick in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets for All-Star Chris Paul in June.

Williams went on a 50-point tear during a Clippers 125-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 11. The 13-year-veteran ​shot 16-of-27 from the field, 8-of-16 from the three-point during his 35-minute performance, with 27 of his points arriving in the second quarter.

"Just start playing with a lot of confidence," Williams told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt when asked about the game. "I think somewhere in that third quarter I was able to get three 15-foot jumpers in a row. After that, it was all uphill from there. I just felt like I could make any shot after that."

Photo: Getty Images