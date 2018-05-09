Kat Von D has revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Leafar Seyer. The “LA Ink” star’s spouse has also shared the name they have chosen to give their first child.

On Tuesday, Von D — whose real name is Katherine von Drachenberg— took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a glamorous shot featuring her and Seyer in formal attire. In the photo, Von D is noticeably touching her bump. She revealed in the caption that their first child is a boy.

Seyer, whose real name is Rafael Reyes, also shared the same photo on his Instagram and announced that they are naming their son Leafar, a nod to his stage name which is Rafael spelled backwards.

“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys! We are pregnant and having a baby boy,” Seyer captioned his post. “I love you @thekatvond and I’m ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first!!!”

The Kat Von D Beauty founder and the musician-author quietly exchanged their wedding vows in February, as per People. At the time, they revealed that they have tied the knot by sharing photos of their wedding rings on social media.

“Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend,” Von D captioned her post. Meanwhile, Seyer shared the same photo and wrote, “Today I married the girl of my dreams [En Vida Y En Muerte].”

The pregnancy news comes as a surprise to their fans since Von D has been very vocal about not wanting to have kids. Last December, she disclosed in an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky that she was not thinking of having her own kids. “No children for me. The funny thing is that I’ve known since I was 7 years old that I was never going to have kids,” she was quoted as saying by Us Weekly.

“I always imagined myself as this worldly, traveling, gypsy lady. I love children, kids love me, but I think I’d make a really good buddy. I don’t know if I’d be a bad mom, but it’s not what I want. I don’t want to put my body through it,” she added back then.

Prior to Seyer, Von D was married to fellow tattoo artist Oliver Peck from 2003 to 2007. She also had relationships with biker Jesse James and DJ Deadmau5 in the past.

Photo: Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi