In their first playoff game in nearly 13 years, the Los Angeles Rams (11-5) host the Atlanta Falcons (10-6) in an NFC wild-card game Saturday night. Las Vegas oddsmakers list the Rams as the favorite.

The Rams opened as 5.5-favorites at most betting sites, but have improved to 6.5-point favorites. The Rams are 9-7 against the spread, while the Falcons are 7-9. The over/under is at 48.5 points after opening at 49.5 points.

The Falcons finished the regular season eighth in average total yards (364.8), while the Rams finished 10th (361.5). But Los Angeles led the league in scoring at 29.9 points per game, compared to Atlanta's No.15 finish at 22.1 points per game.

After losing four out of five games, the Falcons bounced back to end the season strong with a 6-2 record that included wins against the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

The Rams will be more rested, having benched most of their starters in Week 17. Sean McVay's squad entered the final week of the season with four wins in their past five games.

The Falcons rush defense may need to be at their best against MVP candidate running back Todd Gurley, who finished with 2,093 total yards. The Falcons' defense finished No. 9 in total yards allowed (318.4) and is coming off a stellar Week 17 performance in which they limited the Panthers to just 248 total yards, with 87 coming on the ground.

Another key matchup could be the Rams secondary against the Falcons passing game. Rams cornerback Kayvon Webster remains out for the playoffs, which means Nickell Robey-Coleman is expected to cover slot receiver Mohamed Sanu.

The Falcons are in good health, as running back Devonta Freeman (knee), wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle/ribs) and kick/punt returner Andre Roberts (knee/ankle) all participated in practice this week.

The Rams are 4-4 at home, though they didn't put up much of an effort in their home loss to San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Falcons are 5-3 on the road.

Prediction: Rams over Falcons, 23-20