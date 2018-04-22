Paris Jackson’s aunt, La Toya Jackson, only has wonderful things to say about her.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Michael Jackson’s sister called her niece a remarkable woman. “She’s done very, very well and I’m very proud of her and very excited and very happy,” she said.

La Toya also talked about her other nieces and nephews and said that they are doing their part by giving back to their community. “All new nieces and nephews are always doing something. If it’s not downtown [helping] homeless people, they’re constantly doing something that a lot of people don’t even realize or know about. It’s very important,” she said.

La Toya also knows for a fact that Michael would be extremely proud of his three children if he were still alive. Just recently, the 61-year-old American singer said that she managed to talk to the King of Pop with the help of a psychic medium.

“It was an incredible experience. I have to tell you something. Tyler is so, so, so amazingly talented. It was amazing. It’s amazing how that works. I can’t even tell you how it works, but it does, and there are things that he doesn’t know that he says, and it’s like, he’s getting it from somewhere,” she said.

In related news, Paris also made headlines recently after she was spotted kissing supermodel Cara Delevingne. Fans are convinced that the two are dating. Most recently, Paris shared a controversial video on her Instagram account, where her followers saw her almost falling off the ledge of a skyscraper.

The video has since been taken down, but fans likened it to the 2002 incident where Michael dangled his son, Blanket, over a fourth-floor balcony of the Hotel Adlon in Berlin.

Days later, Michael admitted that what he did was wrong. “I offer no excuse for what happened. I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children,” he said (via MTV News).

Photo: Getty Images/Valerie Macon