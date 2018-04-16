Captain Dave has a lot on his place in the upcoming Season 1 finale of “LA to Vegas.”

During the Contenders panel for the Fox freshman comedy, series star Dylan McDermott teased what fans can expect from the show’s season-ender. “It’s a little chunkier [than previous episodes],” Dermott said (via Deadline) of episode 15 of the season. “More happens [for my character] Captain Dave. You see him gambling, having a little romance. It’s more fun if you will.”

According to the synopsis for the season finale, Captain Dave plans to propose to Patricia (Amy Landecker) against the wishes of her daughter Nichole (Olivia Macklin). Meanwhile, Artem (Peter Stormare) encourages Colin (Ed Weeks) to stand up to his ex-wife, and Ronnie (Kim Matula) applies for a job on another airline, not thinking about what a change in route might mean for her relationship with Bryan (Zachary Knighton).

While Fox has yet to renew “LA to Vegas” for Season 2, McDermott is confident that the network will pick up the sitcom for another season.

“I think we’re in good shape. You usually hear the negative stuff first [on a first-season series] and we’re not hearing any of that stuff,” the Golden Globe winner said during the panel when asked about the series’ renewal odds. “It’s a great fit for Fox. I think we’re in good shape. What’s great about this is it’s limitless in terms of the stories you can tell.”

Also during the panel, McDermott talked about his flight into comedy. “I knew it was time,” said the actor, who is best known for playing buttoned-up attorney Bobby Donnell on David E. Kelley’s courtroom drama “The Practice.” “I had done too much darkness … no one thought of me for this. Dylan, he’s not funny.”

In an interview with Channel Guide Magazine last January, McDermott actor said that his love for comedy began several years back. “I started in comedy in New York years ago when I was just a kid. I must’ve been 20,” he shared. “Then I got caught up in drama for many years.”

McDermott, who also appeared in the first season of “American Horror Story,” said that his hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live” in 1999 made way for his comedic turn, as he became friends with the comedy team of Will Ferrell and Adam McKay right after that. “We did ‘The Campaign’ together,” McDermott said. “So it was just like, you know, people who know that I’m funny are embracing me and helping me, and saying, ‘Go, Dylan!’”

“LA to Vegas” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox. The Season 1 finale airs on May 1.