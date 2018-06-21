Lady Amelia Windsor continues to cause a stir with her fashion and advocacy for women.

On Monday, the 22-year-old stunner was spotted at the Serpentine Summer Party with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. The royal, who has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and worked as an intern at Chanel, didn't disappoint her fans with her get up.

Windsor showed up at the event wearing a pink, white and gray mini dress with metallic threading and pink sandals with a large crystal buckle. She accessorized with a white watch and large dangling Chanel earrings.

Windsor let her hair down and wore minimal makeup with a slick of eyeliner. She flaunted her minimalist tattoos and showed her feminist credentials by attending with her underarm hair.

Just like Meghan Markle, Windsor openly supports the different causes that uplift women. Back in April, she shared a photo of the "woman power" symbol. The said image is associated with "radical feminism" in the 60s and 70s. Outside the image are the phrases "women unite," "solidarity with women's struggles all over the world."

"Everyday Everywhere #internationalwomensday #womensrights #genderequality," the young royal wrote in her caption.

Windsor was not invited to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. But despite her absence, she clearly shares the Duchess of Sussex's advocacy for women.

Markle became a feminist when she was just 11 years old. According to the new royal, she was in school watching TV when a liquid dishwasher commercial caught her attention. The brand had a tagline that read: "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

Two boys from the class agreed and commented that women belong to the kitchen. Markle was "shocked" and "angry" so she wrote a letter to then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, her news source Linda Ellerbee, powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred and to the soap manufacturer. After a month the brand's tagline was changed to: "people all over America."

Prince Harry's wife also encouraged everyone to be a feminist because it has no uniform. Anyone can support women's rights.

"You don't have to play dress up to be a feminist. You are a feminist exactly the way you are," Markle said when she took the stage at Create and Cultivate. "You can be a woman who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women. There's no uniform for feminism; You are a feminist exactly the way you are."

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris