Lady Gaga and fiancé Christian Carino looked very much in love in a recent Los Angeles outing with their friends.

During a night out at Jalapeño Petes in the Studio City area of Los Angeles last Saturday, Mother Monster and her talent agent beau were very “handsy” and quite “affectionate,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

The group of friends reportedly arrived at the restaurant at around 7 p.m. They then ordered butternut squash, carne asada tacos, chicken flautas, Mexican wings and quesadillas. The source revealed that they stayed there for almost four hours.

The eyewitness said Gaga and Carino “couldn’t keep their hands off” each other the entire time. Carino was also seen “holding her hand and giving her kiss on the cheek.” According to the source, such gestures strongly suggest that the couple’s very “comfortable being affectionate in public.”

Gaga and Carino, who got engaged last November, have been pretty much inseparable lately. Earlier this month, the two were photographed by Daily Mail stepping out in Southern California doing some shopping for food and drinks.

Days prior, the “Poker Face” hitmaker and her lover were spotted out in about in the Big Apple. At the time they were seen exiting a building wearing formal attire. The superstar was reportedly working at Electric Lady Studios off and on that week, as per Just Jared.

“They are very much in love,” an insider previously gushed about Gaga’s relationship status with Carino. “They have’t set a wedding dat yet. Christian isn’t in a rush … [He] has children from his previous marriage and he wants to make sure they’re comfortable with anything that happens.”

Meanwhile, Gaga is currently working on her musical movie, “A Star Is Born,” which is set to arrive in cinemas in October. In the movie, Gaga stars alongside Bradly Cooper, who is also the director of the project. The film centers on a love story that faces the challenges of fame and alcoholism.

In April, Cooper revealed at CinemaCon that the original plan was for Gaga to sing live while filming the movie. However, the Grammy-winning singer convinced him to do the same. “Deep down I knew we were going to have to do that,” Cooper admitted at the time.

