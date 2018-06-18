Lady Kitty Spencer looked stunning in her peony printed dress at her cousin Celia McCorquodale’s wedding in Lincolnshire last weekend.

The 27-year-old model, who is related to Princess Diana, paired her dress with a berry-colored hat and a stylish box clutch. Spencer arrived at her cousin’s wedding venue alongside some of her female friends.

Spencer, who also happens to be one of the models of Dolce & Gabbana, also met her cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, at the wedding at St. Andrew and St. Mary’s Church in Stoke Rochford.

The model is the daughter of Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, which makes her the niece of Princess Diana. McCorquodale, on the other hand, is the younger daughter of Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale. This makes Spencer and McCorquodale cousins.

Earlier this month, Spencer made headlines earlier this month after her fashion was compared to Princess Diana. Several photos of Spencer were uploaded beside the Princess of Wales’ throwback snaps via the Daily Mail.

Last year, Spencer was photographed in her blue sequined Temperley London dress. In 1990, Princess Diana also wore a similar-colored gown, but hers was designed by Catherine Walker. Princess Diana’s dress also featured a daring thigh slit.

Three years ago, wore a Bardot dress with blue patterns. In 1988, Princess Diana also donned a show-stopping printed blue dress with similar prints. The Princess of Wales’ gown was also designed by Catherine Walker.

Both Princess Diana and Spencer also look good in square neck dresses. The mom of two wore a blue one when she watched a performance of the “Swan Lake” at the Albert Hall several years ago. Spencer, on the other hand, wore a Dolce & Gabbana silver square neck dress to the Milan Fashion Week in February.

Most recently, Spencer was photographed in the emerald dress she wore to Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding. Princess Diana once wore an attire of the same color when she attended a banquet at the Claridges Hotel in 1988.

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris for Bottega Veneta