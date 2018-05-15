For the first time since 2013, the Los Angeles Lakers won't be in the NBA Draft Lottery. The lottery takes place on Tuesday night, but the Lakers' pick belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers, who had acquired it from the Phoenix Suns, who initially received it in the Lakers' ill-fated Steve Nash deal from July 2012.

The Nash deal might be the worst trade in Lakers history. Nash, who was slowed by injuries, played just 65 total games for the Lakers, and his numbers took a significant dip from his time in Phoenix.

Nash went from averaging 10.7 assists with the Suns in 2011-12, to 6.7 assists in 50 games with the Lakers the following season. In 2013-14, he played in just 15 games and averaged 6.8 points on 38.3 percent shooting.

Some had speculated that the Lakers would be in title contention with Nash on the roster, but the Lakers ended up getting swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round in 2013 and haven't been back to the playoff since.

The Sixers' pick has only a 1.1 percent chance of being the No. 1 overall pick. If the pick falls to Nos. 2-5, it goes to the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers instead will have the No. 25 in the first round and No. 47 in the second round.

The Cleveland Cavaliers sent Los Angeles the No. 25 pick, along with Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye, for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. in a mid-season trade. The Chicago Bulls in 2016 sent the Lakers the No. 47 pick as well as a second-round pick in 2018 to take on Jose Calderon's contract.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers have worked out Nebraska forward Caleb Martin, Florida guard Jalen Hudson, Kansas center Udoka Azubuike, Baylor center Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. and Houston guard Rob Gray. Other possibilities include Jerome Robinson, a guard from Boston College and Villanova big man Omari Spellman.

Los Angeles had mostly been successful with their recent lottery picks. The Lakers drafted Julius Randle with the No. 7 pick in 2014. They then had three consecutive No. 2 picks: D'Angelo Russell (2015), Brandon Ingram (2016) and Lonzo Ball (2017).

In recent years, the Lakers have also done well in the second round. They landed Clarkson with the No. 46 pick in 2014 and Ivica Zuba with the No. 32 pick in 2016.

In 1993, the Lakers selected Nick Van Exel with the No. 37 pick. They also took Luke Walton with the No. 32 pick in 2003 and Ronny Turiaf with the No. 37 pick in 2005.

Marc Gasol was drafted with the No. 48 pick by the Lakers in 2007, but never played for Los Angeles. He instead was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sent his older brother, Pau Gasol, to the Lakers.

Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images