The Los Angeles Lakers are highly invested in bolstering their roster with elite free agents this summer. But while the team pursues LeBron James, general manager Rob Pelinka appears to have strengthened the bench by adding three impressive incoming rookies in Thursday's draft.

The Lakers probably didn't find a potential All-Star in the group but there are reasons to be optimistic about the new additions, who are considered among the smartest group of players in the class.

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

The 6-foot-11 power forward was selected with the Lakers' only first-round pick at No. 25. Scouts like Wagner's versatility, as he can knock down shots from just about anywhere on the floor and knows how to create his own shot. Pelinka described Wagner as a "high I.Q. basketball player" who plays "the right way and can shoot and have length and have versatility and play with toughness."

Head coach Luke Walton raved about the 21-year-old's personality and energy, and claims Wagner has "off-the-charts basketball I.Q." The native of Berlin, Germany, is also coming off a solid season with the Wolverines, with respectable averages of 14.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and a team-best 39.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Wagner probably won't see a lot of minutes in his rookie season, but Walton will likely give him the same type of opportunities he gave Larry Nance Jr. before he was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Isaac Bonga, Germany

A 6-foot-10 playmaker, Bonga is expected to be a work in progress. He's only 18 years old but has played professionally in Germany since he was 16. Scouts have raved about his intelligence and confidence.

The Lakers traded for the No. 39 pick and ended up taking a raw player with no college basketball experience. Pelinka passed on more established and local players like De'Anthony Melton and Chimezie Metu of USC, as well as Thomas Welsh of UCLA, so he must see something special.

Bonga may not see any minutes in his rookie season, especially since he needs to improve his outside shot. Expect the Lakers to take a patient approach with the hopes of making him a key reserve in 2019-20.

Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas

Yet another foreign-born player, but the Ukranian is different from Wagner and Bonga because of his lengthy experience with the Jayhawks. The 6-foot-8 swingman played all four seasons and 136 total games with one of the top programs in the nation. At 21 years old, he has plenty of upside for someone taken with the No. 47 pick.

Mykhailiuk, who knocked down 44.4 percent of his three-point shots in his senior year, is a pure jump shooter and has a decent chance of making the roster if he improves his defense. Positive performances in Summer League might force Walton to give him a strong look in the regular season.

