The Los Angeles Lakers (25-34) have endured yet another lackluster season, as they appear destined to miss the playoffs for what will be the fifth-consecutive season. The disappointing season may have some wondering why the coaching staff has been reluctant to give some younger players more minutes to gain extra NBA experience and showcase their skills for 2018-19.

One specific player that has made the most of his limited opportunities has been young center Ivica Zubac. The 7-foot-1 Croat has logged just 123 minutes this season despite showing promise in his rookie season. He also has a pair of recent games in which he looked like the Lakers' most inspired player.

Before the All-Star break, head coach Luke Walton turned to Zubac in a Feb. 15 road game against the playoff-bound Minnesota Timberwolves. In 20 minutes, Zubac converted all eight of his shots to finish with a season-high 19 points, to go along with 11 rebounds. To put those numbers in perspective, Zubac entered the game with a season total of 23 points and 17 rebounds.

On Friday, Zubac was on the floor for 18 minutes and again made the best of it. He shot 6 of 7 from the field for 14 points, while grabbing six rebounds in a home win over the struggling Dallas Mavericks.

But on Saturday, Zubac found himself back on the bench for all but 11 minutes in a road game against the Sacramento Kings.

Will Zubac finally see consistent, meaningful minutes with 23 games remaining?

After his strong effort against the Wolves, Walton stated that Zubac "will get more opportunities." Walton gave Zubac 609 minutes in his rookie season, a total that he will likely fall short of in his second season.

But Walton often gave Zubac playing time in spurts in 2016-17, and it wouldn't be surprising if the 20-year-old sees extended playing time after Larry Nance Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and with veteran Brook Lopez expected to play less of role.

Last season, Zubac had 13 games in which he played 20 minutes or more. In those games, he averaged a respectable 13.2 points per game. The production was consistent with his impressive performances in Summer League, when the No. 32 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft was referred to as "Zublock" for his defensive presence.

.@ivicazubac said his old nickname in Croatia is #ZUBLOCK so he wants to go with that as his nickname here — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 9, 2016

Zubac has bounced around between the NBA and the G League in his first two seasons. In 13 G League games this year, he averaged 21.5 points off 61.5 percent field-goal shooting, as well as 9.5 rebounds.

Walton may also consider giving more time to rookie big man Thomas Bryant. The former Indiana University star started 22 games in the G League, averaging 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.8 minutes. Bryant has played just 11 minutes in the NBA.

