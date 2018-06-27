The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to acquire Kawhi Leonard, and they don’t want to wait much longer. According to ESPN, the team feels pressure to get a deal done before Friday when LeBron James will be forced to make a decision regarding the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Paul George seriously considering staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Lakers hope to land Leonard soon because James is hesitant to join L.A. without another star on the roster, according to ESPN. If Los Angeles and San Antonio can agree on a trade, it could greatly increase the chances of James choosing to become a free agent and signing a deal with the Lakers.

Completing a trade with the Spurs at all, let alone before the weekend, could be tricky for the Lakers. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported last week that San Antonio showed no interest in sending Leonard to Los Angeles. There have been reports that the Spurs only want to trade Leonard to an Eastern Conference team, and they are in no rush to make any kind of trade.

That doesn’t mean it’s impossible for the two sides to agree on a deal. Sources have told ESPN that the Spurs haven’t ruled out making a trade with any specific team. Perhaps San Antonio won’t get a better offer than one made by the Lakers, considering Leonard appears hellbent on signing a long-term contract with one of the Los Angeles teams next summer.

What exactly would that offer be?

Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram have been featured most prominently in any suggested trade proposals with the Spurs. Kuzma was one of the NBA’s best rookies last season, tied for the team lead with 16.1 points per game after being taken with the 27th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Ingram posted the same scoring average as a 20-year-old, and he might have more upside than anyone on the Lakers’ roster.

The latest ESPN story suggested that former first-round pick Josh Hart could be involved in a trade with the Spurs. A sign-and-trade with Julius Randle is a possibility. The Lakers could even acquire a future first-rounder from a team that’s looking to unload salary for the 2018-2019 season, and that draft pick could be used in a deal for Leonard, according to ESPN.

The report does not, however, mention Lonzo Ball. The point guard was the No.2 overall pick in last year’s draft. He put up averages of 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game as a rookie.

What might Boston offer the #Spurs for Kawhi Leonard? And does a scenario exist where Lavar Ball meets up with Gregg Popovich for a meeting of the minds? @wojespn talked us through it: pic.twitter.com/9mZVLHWIKL — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 18, 2018

Last week, Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports reported (via RealGM) that the Spurs aren’t interested in Ball because of the “circus” that comes with the 20-year-old. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that it’s unlikely Gregg Popovich would coach one of Lavar Ball’s sons with the Spurs.

The Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly made offers for Leonard. Boston’s ability to offer San Antonio future draft picks and promising young players, along with their location in the East, might make the Celtics the Spurs’ ideal trade partner.