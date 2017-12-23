Christmas is just around the corner and retailers are offering a bunch of deals on tech gadgets, including price cuts on iPhones, Samsung devices and the Google Home.

With Christmas just a few days away, retailers are pushing deals on tech items before the holiday ends. Some deals are available only until Christmas eve. Target, Walmart and Best Buy are slashing prices on many popular devices, like the Apple Watch and Beats headphones.

Here are some deals last-minute gift ideas holiday shoppers should check out.

Target Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Aluminum Case Sport Band - $179.99, down from $249.99 regular price. Sale ends on Christmas Eve.

Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Aluminum Case Sport Band - $209.99 save $70 off $279.99 regular price. Sale ends on Christmas Eve.

Target iPhone 8 Deals

iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus - Free $100 gift card. Price of smartphone varies on capacity.

Target iPad Deals

Apple iPad 9.7" Wi-Fi- $249.99, down from $329.99 price, save $80. Sale ends on Christmas Eve.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5" Wi-Fi - $499.99, down from $649.99, save $150. Sale ends on Christmas Eve.

Apple iPad Pro 9.7 inch Wi-Fi - $449.99, Reg: $599.99 Save $150.00. Sale ends on Christmas Eve.

Target Beats Headphones Deals

Beats urBeats In-Ear Wired Headphones - Assorted Metallic Colors- $69.99, down from $99.99. Sale ends on Christmas Eve.

Beats Studio 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones -$199.99, down from $379.99, save $180. Sale ends on Christmas Eve.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones - $239.99, save $60. Sale ends on Christmas Eve.

Beats Pill+ Speaker - Neighborhood Collection - $179.99, save $50.

More Beats headphones price cuts can be found here.

Target Video Games Deals

Xbox One S 500GB - $189.99, save $90 off regular $279.99 price.

PlayStation 4 1TB Console - $249.99, save $50 off regular $299.99 price.

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Limited Edition Bundle -$299.99, save $100.

Price cuts on video game titles, including “Destiny 2” and “Call of Duty WWII,” can be found here

Target Samsung Deals

Purchase a Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy Note 8 under Verizon or Sprint and get a $300 gift card.

Target Google Home Deals

Google Home Mini - $29, down from regular $49 price.

Google Home - White - $79, down from regular $129 price.

Best Buy Apple Deals

Save up to $150 on Macbooks

iPad Mini 4 - $299.99, down from $399.99. Save $100.

Best Buy Samsung Deals

Samsung 55-inch LED - 2160p - Smart 4K Ultra HD TV With Dynamic Range - $899.99, save $300.

Samsung 55-inch LED - 2160p - Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - $499.99, save $200.

Insignia 43-inch Class LED 1080p HDTV - $199.99, down from $279.99.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Galaxy Note 8 -Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ or Note 8 when activated with Verizon or Sprint. Offer ends Christmas Eve.

More Best Buy Tech Deals:

GoPro HERO5 Black 4K Action Camera with Remote - $299.99, save $100 off $399.99 original price, plus free Shutterfly gift.

HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop - $699.99, save $150 off regular $849.99 price. Includes free Trend Micro Internet Security software.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL - Save $300 when you buy and activate device with a monthly installment plan for Verizon.

More Christmas deals here.

Walmart Christmas Tech Deals

Google Home Mini - $29, down from $49 regular price, save $20.

Xbox One S Ultimate Halo Bundle (500GB) - $199, save $80.

Google Home - $79, save $50.

Straight Talk Apple 6 32GB Prepaid Smartphone, Space Gray - $199, save $200 off regular $399.99 price.