“Charlie’s Angels” has had a few different incarnations over the years, and it’s about to get one more.

The most recent movie version, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” came out 15 years ago, on June 27, 2003. Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu starred as the classic trio in the flick, which was a sequel to 2000’s first movie in that series. Next year, fans are going to get a whole new set of angels in a rebooted movie from Sony.

News of this reset of “Charlie’s Angels” first started circulating in 2015 when it was revealed that Elizabeth Banks was in talks to direct, a role which she took on for the first time earlier that year with “Pitch Perfect 2.” A year later, David Auburn joined to pen the script, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In 2017, with Banks and Auburn officially signed on, Sony started to get serious about its casting. The company began talks with Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o to star in the film, Deadline reports, which is slated to debut on June 7, 2019. The studio has not yet revealed the plot of the new movie nor confirmed the cast.

Photo: Columbia Pictures/Darren Michaels

The “Charlie’s Angels” franchise first began with the original television series, which ran from 1976 to 1981 and starred Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd. After the popular action-comedy movies were released in the early 2000s, the TV show got the reboot treatment. Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh played the iconic angels in ABC’s one-season series in 2011. Though the show’s been remade, the upcoming 2019 film will be the first time Hollywood’s rebooted the movies.

Both the 2000 movie and its 2003 sequel were hits at the box office. The first flick grossed over $260 million worldwide, while the second grossed over $255 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. While there’s no word yet on what ballpark the production budget of the new “Charlie’s Angels” film will be, the 2000 flick had an estimated budget of $93 million and its sequel reportedly had a budget of $120 million.

Aside from movies and shows, fans can also go on missions with the Angels in the form of comic books. “Charlie’s Angels #1,” the first issue of the new comic series from Dynamite Entertainment, hits stands today (June 27) and follows the characters of the original TV show, set in the 1970s. Written by John Layman and illustrated by Joe Eisma, the series has two more issues set to be released this summer.