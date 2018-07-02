The verdict is in for the case of if there’s finally going to be a third “Legally Blonde” or not, and the answer is yes, there most definitely will be. This news will hear no objections from fans of Reese Witherspoon’s original 2001 movie and its 2003 sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.”

Rumors have circulated for years about a possible “Legally Blonde 3,” but early last month the subject was brought up once again, this time with merit. Shortly after reports went up on news outlets about the movie, Witherspoon took to social media to confirm that the sequel was, in fact happening. She did so in the most Elle Woods way possible.

In tribute to the first movie of the franchise, Witherspoon replicated Elle’s Harvard admissions video and posted a clip of herself floating by in a pool in a sparkly, pink bikini. She simply captioned the video, “It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3.”

Aside from returning as the lead character, the actress will also produce via her Hello Sunshine production company. The film’s original producer, Marc Platt, will also produce, along with the president of Platt Productions, Adam Siegel. No director is currently attached to the project.

Fans have already waited a long time for this new sequel, as today (July 2) marks exactly 15 years since “Legally Blonde 2” was released, but they’ll have to wait just a little while longer. The upcoming MGM flick is set to hit theaters Valentine’s Day 2020, according to Variety. With the original “Legally Blonde” writers, Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith, returning to write this new script, fans can rest assured it’ll be worth the wait.

Photo: MGM

The comedy will have a little competition on its release date, as four other movies are already scheduled to premiere at the same time. Fox’s animated film “Nimona” will also open in theaters on Feb. 14, 2020, and Warner Bros. will be joining in on the fun with an untitled DC movie. Disney has an untitled live-action flick arriving that day, and Universal has an untitled Blumhouse film.

There’s no news yet on if any other original “Legally Blonde” franchise cast members — like Luke Wilson (Emmett), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette), Selma Blair (Vivian), Alanna Ubach (Serena) or Jessica Cauffiel (Margot) — will return for the sequel. That said, Ubach told Bravo she’d love to be part of the movie and even has an idea of what the plot would entail.

She thinks Elle and her friends are “all divorced,” she told the outlet. “There’s gonna be a big divorce party. We all just get wasted and don’t know what happened the night before. Maybe someone gets arrested. It could be a lot of fun.”

Until it gets closer to the release of “Legally Blonde 3” and the official storyline is revealed, perhaps it’s time to rewatch the first two movies in the franchise to get yourself ready. Once that’s done, and you’re in desperate need for more, there’s always that 2009 straight-to-DVD spinoff, “Legally Blondes.”

“Legally Blonde 3” arrives in theaters on Feb. 14, 2020.