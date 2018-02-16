Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James has done it all. He has won multiple league MVP awards, ended Cleveland’s five-decade sports championship drought and is a successful entrepreneur. It would not be shocking if he ended up as a Hollywood icon at the end of the day, either. The only thing LeBron seemingly cannot do is earn the respect of Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who blasted the NBA All-Star for his anti-Trump remarks.

Laura Ingraham did an entire segment tonight about how LeBron James is dumb.







LeBron is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/xSZF9HImBJ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2018

In the TV segment, Ingraham criticized LeBron for supposedly stepping outside of his lane by speaking negatively about the president. Ingraham pulled the “stick to sports” card on James, remarking on the fact that he once tried to leave high school early in the NBA. James did finish high school, but went straight to the NBA after that instead of playing in college.

Political commentary is nothing new for James, who has repeatedly used his platform to advocate for and against various things over the years. He and his fellow (at the time) Miami Heat teammates mourned Trayvon Martin’s death in 2012, and James endorsed Hillary Clinton for president on Business Insider in 2016. He also notably called president Trump a bum on Twitter.

At the time of writing, James had not responded to Ingraham’s comments on Twitter or Instagram yet. However, several professional athletes came to his defense on Twitter. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long tweeted a lengthy thread of examples of the kinds of celebrities Fox News had as guest pundits, humorously referring to actor Jon Voight as “ANACONDA GUY.”

His brother Kyle, an offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears, had his own reaction.

Have known about Lebron. Just learning about this lady. She sucks. https://t.co/PpzZ9bGqBq — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) February 16, 2018

Last but not least, James’s former teammate Dwyane Wade chimed in.

They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths. https://t.co/OwLSMHIG0m — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 16, 2018

Photo: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images