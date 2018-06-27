Lauren Jauregui burst onto the scene at just 16-years-old when she auditioned for “The X-Factor,” singing Alicia Keys’ song “If I Ain’t Got You.” Eventually ending up in the girl group that would become Fifth Harmony, the singer’s powerful vocals and vibrant personality have won over the adoration from people around the world.

On Wednesday, the “All Night” artist will celebrate her 22nd birthday and another year of success in the music industry. In honor of her special day, check out these 4 fun facts about Jauregui.

1. She Enjoys Working With Different Artists

Photo: Roger Kisby/Getty Images After Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus in March, Jauregui revealed just how excited she was to begin making music on her own and creating her own sound. However, fans shouldn’t expect the star to release a new album anytime soon. “Right now, I’m just exploring myself and getting in touch with myself creatively,” the “Down” singer told Playboy during an interview.

“To be real, I don’t want to give myself boundaries,” she explained.

Jauregui has already collaborated with several artists, including Marian Hill, Halsey, Steve Aoki and boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign.

2. Jauregui Is Proud Of Who She Is

The Fifth Harmony alum wrote an open letter to Donald Trump supporters following the 2016 presidential election. In the lengthy post, the singer slammed voters for supporting the Republican candidate and called them “racist, homophobic, and sexist,” among other things. In the letter that was published on Billboard, Jauregui took pride in announcing she was bisexual.

“I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it. I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another. I am proud to be the granddaughter and daughter of immigrants who were brave enough to leave their homes and come to a whole new world with a different language and culture and immerse themselves fearlessly to start a better life for themselves and their families,” she wrote.

3. She Believes It’s Important To Speak Her Mind

The “Strangers” singer, who is known to use social media apps like Twitter and Instagram to voice her opinion about politics and social issues, explained it was important to use her platform to inform her fans about what’s going on in the world.

“I think it’s really important for anyone who’s in a position where they can bring awareness to a lot of people who wouldn’t otherwise have access to information… I’m in a position where people listen to me whether I want them to or not, or whether I want to tell them something interesting or not,” she told AfterEllen in 2016.

“So I feel like it’s kind of my—I only speak for myself, everyone can use their platform for something different—but I feel like it’s really important to me, all of these issues, for people to know that equality means that we’re all just literally human beings floating on a gaseous, stardust ball in the middle of space. So we’ve got to just kind of get out of this place where we divide ourselves into all these different compartments of human and just get down to the fact that we’re all humans working to better ourselves and fix those sort of things so that everyone can live happy and healthy lives,” Jauregui continued.

4. She’s A Feminist

In 2017, Jauregui defended her passion for feminism while embracing Fifth Harmony’s “sexualized image” during an interview with Vulkan Magazine

“I would say that regardless of how the brand has been created, we are four hard-working women who have succeeded in making our dream to become artists a more possible reality through this. We’ve reached millions of people all over the world who watch our interviews and listen to the message beyond the sexualization, which is to love yourself first and to understand your worth.”

Happy birthday, Lauren Jauregui!

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images