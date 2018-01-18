Big Baller Brand CEO LaVar Ball reportedly filed a trademark and patent for his Junior Basketball Association, which he announced was in the works last December.

Ball has filed applications with the United States Patent and Trademark office for legal rights to his semi-pro basketball league, according to documents obtained by TMZ Thursday. The Junior Basketball Association is a league that Ball created looking to compensate young basketball players for their time on the court.

Big Baller Brand, who will be sponsoring the league, aimed to utilize its name and logo for branding on clothing and other products. The association already secured a logo, which is a silhouette of LaVar’s son Lonzo Ball dunking a basketball.

The news comes after LaVar Ball publicized plans last December to launch a league for nationally ranked high school players who have graduated and sought a platform to play besides the college level. Ball aimed to have 80 players fill roster spots for the league's 10 teams expected to compete at professional arenas nationwide, he told ESPN.com’s Darren Rovell.

Lavar Ball’s Big Baller League JBA has Lonzo going up for a dunk as the logo pic.twitter.com/fDlguZPsWJ — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) December 23, 2017

"Getting these players is going to be easy," Ball told ESPN. "This is giving guys a chance to get a jump start on their career, to be seen by pro scouts; and we're going to pay them, because someone has to pay these kids."

Regarding rules, the league will be similar to the NBA, with four twelve-minute quarters and a pro-level three-point line. Since Ball’s Big Baller Brand apparel is backing the events, he expected players to wear the company’ sneakers and uniforms during games.

Ball stated that the lowest ranked player would earn $3,000 a month while the highest ranked player would receive $10,000 a month. The Big Baller Brand CEO said he planned to have the league up and running by summer 2018.

LaVar Ball is the father of LiAngelo And LaMelo Ball who signed contracts last December to play for Vytautas Prienai–Birštonas of the Lithuanian Basketball League. Their contracts committed them for the season, but they can terminate them at their discretion. The two brother’s officially started playing in the league January 9th.

Photo: Getty Images