Several Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting, are involved in a local production of “Spring Awakening,” and they recently got a visit from the original Broadway cast. Stars Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and more attended a rehearsal recently.

Michele posted about the visit on Twitter Wednesday. The “Glee” alum called the visit “an honor.”

Actress Lauren Pritchard, who performs music under the name Lolo, also shared positive thoughts. “It was a beautiful and inspiring evening. So thankful for this family and the many journeys we continue to have together,” she said on Instagram.

Michele posted another photo with her and Groff alongside Sawyer Garrity and Cameron Kasky. The teens will play Wendla and Melchior, respectively, the roles Michele and Groff originated. “Very honored to meet such incredible, talented and inspiring young adults who are fighting to make a change!” she wrote.

Kasky, who is a founder of March for Our Lives, didn’t find the photo flattering, but he sounded thrilled that the cast stopped by. “You 3 look beautiful and I look like I just got hit by a train. Thank you so much for coming. Much love,” he responded.

Garrity was just as excited. “Wow thank you so much to the original cast of Spring Awakening for dropping in and helping with our rehearsal tonight! You are all so so sweet and wonderful and amazing people. Spring Awakening is such an emotional and powerful show so thank you for helping us amplify our voices,” she wrote on Instagram.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“Spring Awakening” follows the story of teens living in 19th century Germany with parents who want to shield them from the realities of the world. Michele, Groff, Pritchard, Skylar Astin, Remy Zaken, Phoebe Strole, Gideon Glick and Brian Charles Johnson — all of whom participated in the Tony Award-winning production — visited the Florida teens.

The show deals with sexuality, suicide, child abuse and abortion. The site for tickets also warns that a gunshot sound effect is used. Despite the dark material, the musical, which is a BARCLAY Performing Arts production, has been cathartic for some of the shooting survivors involved.

Ethan Kaufman, a Stoneman Douglas student who has opted to stay away from the political spotlight, revealed that it’s helping him cope. “It’s helping me to heal because it’s helping me say my feelings and express myself without having to do so in front of people I’m not comfortable with,” the 15-year-old told Topic.

“Spring Awakening” opens May 2 in Boca Raton, Florida.