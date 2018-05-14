Leah Remini will miss her co-stars and all the people who worked with her on CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait” sitcom, which is not getting a third season.

On Sunday, Remini took to Instagram to share a snap she took with her co-actor Kevin James. She then revealed in the caption that she’ll miss seeing James and the other people she met on the show.

“I want to say thank you to the amazing cast, crew, producers and the writers of [‘Kevin Can Wait’]. You accepted me with open arms. For me to get to work with [James] again day in and out was a godsend. I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most,” Remini wrote. “So thank you all … I will miss seeing all of you.”

James also echoed his gratitude via the photo-sharing platform. He uploaded a photo showing a leather jacket from the series. “I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and support. I was so blessed to be able to work every day with the most amazing cast, crew, writers and support team! Thank you all,” he wrote.

On Saturday, “Kevin Can Wait” executive producer Andy Fickman revealed that CBS axed the show after two seasons. “Well folks that sadly is a series wrap on ‘Kevin Can Wait.’ So proud of what we did and this remarkable and talented Cast, Writers & Crew,” he wrote on Instagram.

However, “Kevin Can Wait” isn’t the only casualty this season. CBS has also canceled “Super Donuts,” “9JKL,” “Me, Myself & I,” “Living Biblically” and “Scorpion” and has only opted to renew “Man With a Plan,” according to Deadline.

The cancellation of James and Remini’s show may have come as a shock to loyal fans who stayed with the series for two seasons. It was actually the most watched and highest rated new comedy last season mainly due to James’ popularity. But the show ratings quickly declined after original female lead Erinn Hayes was killed off in the first season.

In the absence of Hayes, Remini, was added to the show so she could reunite with James. The two were husband and wife on “The King of Queens” from 1998 to 2007. But fans were not happy. They were all the more angered when the move to kill off Hayes’ character was acknowledged as a mistake. This led the ratings to plummet.

In an interview with the New York Daily News last October, James said, “I get that people are like, ‘Whoa, why would you do this?’ But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for the show to drive forward. The plot of the show didn’t have enough drive. If we got through a second season, I wouldn’t see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas.’”

“Kevin Can Wait” premiered in September 2016. The Season 2 finale aired on May 7. The last episode featured Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, according to Us Weekly.

Photo: Getty Images/Bryan Bedder