LeBron James’ decision to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers wasn’t about just next season. The NBA’s best player plans to be in L.A. for the long haul.

James agreed to sign a four-year contract worth $153.3 million, according to reports. He’s got a player option for the final year of the deal, meaning he’ll be with the Lakers through at least the 2020-2021 NBA season.

After opting out of a deal with Cleveland that would’ve paid him $35.6 million next year, James will make that same salary in Los Angeles for the 2018-2019 season. His pay will increase to $37.43 million for the second year of the deal and $39.21 million in the third year, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. If James decides to play out the fourth and final year of his contract, he’ll make $41 million during the season in which he turns 37 years old.

James made $33.285 million last year. He’s earned $233.89 million in salary over the course of his 15-year career, according to Spotrac.

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By leaving Cleveland, James is leaving close to $53 million of guaranteed money on the table. The Cavaliers had the ability to offer James a max contract worth around $207 million over five years.

At 33 years old, James is arguably coming off the best season of his career. He finished second in the regular-season MVP voting with averages of 27.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game. James shot 54.2 percent from the field and played in all 82 games for the first time in his career.

James was even better in the playoffs, erasing any doubt that he might no longer be the world’s best basketball player. The three-time champion averaged 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game during a historic postseason run in which he reached his eighth consecutive NBA Finals.

Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul will also make $35.6 million next season. Stephen Curry will be the NBA’s highest-paid player with a salary just north of $37.4 million in 2018-2019.