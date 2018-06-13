Kevin Durant does not see LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Golden State Warriors should he become a free agent.

James' future is a major topic of discussion now as the chances of him becoming a free agent this summer are even greater after the Cavaliers were swept by the Warriors in the NBA Finals last week, with the 33-year-old having a player option in his current contract.

A number of teams have been interested in securing his services but surprisingly, the Warriors are reportedly one of them in a potential move that would even further strengthen their super team.

Durant strengthened a Warriors side that won 73 regular season games when he joined them in 2016 from the Oklahoma City Thunder and has since helped them to two championships, being named the Finals MVP on both occasions in the process.

But in a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" where he brought the Larry O'Brien and his Finals MVP trophy with him, Durant said he does not see such a deal happening, though he tried not to comment too much.

"I just don't think that'll happen. I don't want to go there," Durant said of James moving to the Warriors. "Somebody's listening is going to write something. I don't know. I'll stay on my side... I love the Bay Area."

Durant received plenty of criticism and flak for joining a team he could not beat with the Thunder as he seemingly "took he easy way out" but he recently defended his move to the Warriors by speaking of his pride in how he is able to stand out even in a team with multiple All-Stars.

When asked by Kimmel whether other players are tempted to make the move to the Bay Area and whether they are even willing to take a pay cut for it, Durant said it was the opposite, as players are fearful of the backlash they will receive.

"Nah, not really. I think a lot of players might be afraid to play for us. The backlash is a lot, I don't know if guys are ready for that. My pitch for every free agent: You might get some backlash, but you might get one of these," he added, pointing to the trophies.

There were rumors that Durant himself would become a free agent this summer as it was reported in April he would decline his player option.

However, he later confirmed he was staying as it was with the intention of restructuring his current deal after accepting $10 million less in a two-year deal in 2017, which allowed the Warriors to retain key players.

According to ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks, Durant could sign a two-year deal with a 2019-2020 player option, a four-year max contract valued at around $158 million or a three-year deal with a player option after the second season.