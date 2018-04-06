LeBron James could leave the Cleveland Cavaliers this year due to franchise owner Dan Gilbert's public support of President Donald Trump.

Despite rejoining the Cavaliers in 2014 and helping them win the NBA playoffs in 2016, there is a possibility of James departing once again at the end of the season as a free agent due to an opt-out in his contract.

The two main reasons cited for a potential departure is a reported strained relationship with Cavs owner Gilbert, as well as his desire to join a team with more of an all-star supporting cast, especially following the departure of Kyrie Irving last year.

A number of teams have since courted the three-time NBA champion such as the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to NBA reporter Chris Sheridan, who tweeted back in August last year that James would 100 percent be leaving at the end of the season, the number one reason is because of Gilbert's support of the U.S. President.

James is no fan of Trump, having infamously called him a "bum" on Twitter for rescinding his invitation to Stephen Curry to visit the White House. The 33-year-old was also embroiled in a verbal battle with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, who in February urged the Cavs star to "shut up and dribble" instead of talking about politics.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"The No. 1 reason why this is going to happen is because Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is a huge Trump supporter; LeBron is not," Sheridan wrote in an exclusive for NJ.com. "It is a matter of public record that Gilbert donated $750,000 to President Trump's inauguration fund. Quicken is now the largest mortgage lender in America, and according to Fortune's real-time wealth calculator, Gilbert woke up this morning with a net worth of $6.3 billion."

"So this divide between James and Gilbert is political, cultural and economical. If you have ever engaged in a political argument in this day and age of extreme polarization, you probably have an idea of how combustive opinions can become. It is no different in the sports world."

While such a report should be taken with a pinch of salt, Sheridan was notably the first to announce James would be returning to the Cavaliers back in 2014 as well as revealing he would be joining the Miami Heat back in 2010.

Meanwhile, James helped the Cleveland side (49-30) to their 10th win in their last 11 games as they came from behind to defeat the Washington Wizards in a 119-115 victory on Thursday night.

The four-time NBA most valuable player scored 33 points, registered 14 assists and nine rebounds as returning head coach Tyronn Lue heaped praise on his star man.

"We've been seeing it all year. He's been in every situation you can possibly be in," Lue said, as per Cleveland.com. "Without a point guard, no centers, no 2s. He's been in every position. No coach. All year he's kind of just willed us on in."

"It's been a difficult year for all of us, I think. Despite all that, two more wins and we tie our record last year. He's the centerpiece of all that. He's the one that makes it go. His performance this year I think it's one of the best years he's had just far as carrying a team that's been through so much adversity all year, guys in and out of the lineup, six or seven of our guys out, rotation guys and him playing every single game. Now having a chance to win 50 games. He's just been great all year. Probably one of his best years I've seen," Lue added.