It’s become widely known that Kawhi Leonard wants to be in L.A. The San Antonio Spurs’ star has requested a trade, and he reportedly prefers to join the Los Angeles Lakers over the Clippers. Even if the former NBA Finals MVP gets dealt this offseason, he can opt out of his contract next summer and become a free agent.

Leonard’s desire to be in Los Angeles could deter other teams from making San Antonio a fair trade offer. Dealing draft picks and promising young players for a potential one-year rental would be a risky venture.

LeBron James and Paul George can lessen the risk of trading for Leonard. There’s plenty of speculation that the two All-Stars will sign with the Lakers this offseason, all but eliminating the team as a destination for Leonard in 2019 free agency.

As the only team that can offer two free agents max contracts in 2018, the Lakers and team president Magic Johnson have made it clear that they are hoping to acquire multiple superstars. The Lakers are considered the heavy favorites to sign James, who has until June 29 to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s no secret that George has been eyeing L.A. ever since he was with the Indiana Pacers.

Acquiring both James and George would turn the Lakers into one of the best teams in the Western Conference and potential title contenders. It would also leave them with little to no cap space for 2019, giving them no chance to offer Leonard a max contract.

That doesn’t mean the Lakers can’t find a way to put James, George and Leonard all in the same lineup. It would have to be through a trade before the 2019 deadline. With potential All-Stars in Lonzo Ball (20 years old), Brandon Ingram (20 years old) and Kyle Kuzma (22 years old), the Lakers can match almost any offer the Spurs might hope to receive.

The odds of San Antonio trading Leonard to Los Angeles, however, are not in the Lakers’ favor. The Spurs reportedly don’t want to trade Leonard within the West, and there are a couple of teams in the East that can put together enticing offers.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are considered to be the two most likely trade partners for San Antonio. Leonard would make either team the favorite in the East. Both Boston and Philly have young players, draft picks and established players that would make sense to put in a trade for Leonard.

Acquiring Leonard, of course, would mean trying to sign him to a long-term contract. If the Celtics or 76ers can trade for him after James and George have signed with Los Angeles, they won’t have to worry about Leonard leaving for the Lakers via free agency in a year.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

That would still leave the Clippers, who figure to have tons of cap space in the summer of 2019. It’s conceivable that Leonard is so determined to play in L.A. that he would leave Boston or Philadelphia after one season and join the Clippers.

With the Lakers out of the picture, that might be a risk worth taking.

The Celtics took the Cavs to seven games in the conference finals without Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward. Imagine what they could do if they acquire Leonard and James leaves the East. Boston might be the East favorite even if James stays in Cleveland and the Celtics don’t make any additions this offseason. Put James on the Lakers and Leonard on the Celtics, and Boston is a legitimate title contender.

Leonard would be a perfect fit with the 76ers. Joel Embiid started in the 2018 All-Star Game, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Ben Simmons become a top-10 player next season after his spectacular rookie campaign. Leonard could give Philadelphia three All-Stars and make them the East’s top team.

What if Leonard takes Boston or Philadelphia to the 2019 NBA Finals? What if his new team somehow finds a way to beat the Golden State Warriors? Is he going to leave that situation for a Clippers’ team that probably won’t make the playoffs?

Don’t forget that Leonard can make more money by re-signing with whatever team trades for him than by heading elsewhere as a free agent, giving the Celtics or 76ers another edge over the Clippers.

LeBron James is currently in a similar situation. He could leave a team that reached the NBA Finals for one that finished with a losing record. He'd leave a few million dollars on the table by doing so.

The difference, of course, is the Cavs don’t have a championship roster. James can only do so much with a team that might’ve won 25 games had he not been on it in the 2017-2018 season.

The Celtics could compete for a championship without Leonard next year. The 76ers are one superstar away from potentially having a super-team of their own.

James’ decision is expected to have a domino effect on NBA free agency. It could also play a major role in Leonard's eventual destination.