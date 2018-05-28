Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue likened LeBron James' Game 7 performance against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night to his showing in the finale of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

In his 100th consecutive game this season, James helped the Cavaliers remain Eastern Conference champions as a dominant display with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists helped his side to a 87-79 win to reach the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year.

In the process, the Celtics blew a 2-0 lead in the playoffs for the first time in the franchise's history along with their unbeaten home record in the postseason this campaign as the visitors, notably, achieved the feat without Kevin Love, who missed the game with a concussion.

Jeff Green stepped up in Love's absence as he contributed with 19 points and eight rebounds but the win was all about James who willed the Cavs back despite trailing 35-23 at one point in the second quarter.

The 33-year-old scored a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give the Cavs a 59-56 lead before scoring 12 of his 35 in the final quarter as the series was sealed in the final minutes.

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Lue feels his display is comparable to his Game 7 performance in the 2016 NBA Finals when they defeated the Golden State Warriors to complete a historic comeback after trailing 3-1.

"The best. Yeah, I think so..." Lue said when queried on how good James' performance was. "I mean he's had a lot of lawdy games but I just think Game 7, in Boston, all the circumstances that surrounds Boston, the history behind Boston, playing a team that's very well coached, a good young team that's undefeated in the playoffs at home and to come on over [with] all the games [that] have been lopsided, to come here in a hostile environment, [and win] Game 7, Eastern Conference Finals, this and Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2016 are right there."

"A lot is going through my mind right now," James said after the game. "We've been counted out for a long time this season. Right around the trade deadline, no matter if we made a trade or not at that time, I kind of just switched my mindset on saying, 'Let’s just get the most out of this season I can.'"

"I'm determined to get the most [out of it]. I’m trying to squeeze this orange until there’s no more juice left. This is a heck of an accomplishment for our ball club. Without our All-Star power forward [Kevin Love] as well for basically two games. This [Celtics] team was undefeated in the post-season at home and for us to do this and for me to able to lead these guys is a treat."

The Cavaliers will now await the winner of Game 7 between the Warriors and the Houston Rockets who meet at the Toyota Center on Monday night.

Should the Warriors progress, they will be facing the Cavaliers for the fourth straight final with Steve Kerr's men currently boasting a 2-1 lead.

The NBA Finals will begin on Thursday with one of the Warriors or Rockets having home-court advantage over the Cavaliers. If there is a Game 7, it will take place on June 17.