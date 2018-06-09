Following a bitter NBA Finals sweep to the Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers may be bracing themselves for another exit from LeBron James. There have been months of speculation over whether James would once again leave the Cavs as he did in 2010 when he bolted for Miami.

But no team appears to have an inside track on landing the 14-time All-Star and James has mostly remained mum about his future. Regardless, rumors have been flying as to where he might end up.

It didn't take long for the media to ask James about his future. The second question of James' press conference after Game 4 was about his impending free agency, with James citing his family as the primary factor in where he will end up. When asked whether he might have played his last game with the Cavs, James replied that he had "no idea at this point" and then explained his mindset entering the summer.

"The one thing that I've always done is considered, obviously, my family," James told reporters Friday night. "Understanding especially where my boys are at this point in their age. They were a lot younger the last time I made a decision like this four years ago. I've got a teenage boy, a preteen and a little girl right now that wasn't around, as well. So, sitting down and considering everything, my family is a huge part of whatever I'll decide to do in my career and it will continue to be that [way].

"So I don't have an answer for you right now."

There have been suggestions that he might end up in Los Angeles to play for the Lakers. James owns a home in Brentwood and SpringHill Entertainment, a production company. He also fueled rumors about joining the Lakers when he visited a private high school in Los Angeles in September. The Lakers, meanwhile, have a young roster and plenty of salary-cap space to not only add James but also another star player.

But there are strong reasons for James to pass on playing for the Lakers if his goal is to win more rings. James may not see the wisdom of joining a team that plays in the same conference as the Warriors and Houston Rockets. The Lakers are also coming off a 35-win season and don't have a lottery pick in the upcoming draft.

So if James remains focused on championships, where should he go?

The one team that seems to stand out is the Philadelphia 76ers.

The parts in Philly look ideal for James to thrive. He would fit nicely alongside rising stars like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, as well as a strong group of complementary players. Brett Brown's squad made a huge leap from a 28-win team to a 52-win team in just one year. It would be difficult to imagine the Sixers struggling in 2018-19 after young players gained important playoff experience and then to play alongside one of the game's all-time greats.

Perhaps more importantly, by staying in the East, James would likely only have to deal with the Boston Celtics before the finals.

The problem with James joining the Sixers is that he has virtually no connection to the organization or the city and therefore makes the potential move a bit awkward. The Sixers offer James no reasonable narrative other than staying in the East and playing with burgeoning stars.

However, Tim Legler of ESPN sees the positives of James joining the Sixers based on their history and the opportunity for him to leave his own special mark, as opposed to Los Angeles, where the Lakers have had a surplus of legends.

"For me, to go to Philly, and [win championships] there — they haven't had a ton of championships but a rich history ... he could end up being the greatest player to ever play there, and maybe get them a ring or two," Legler said. "I think that carries so much more weight in his overall legacy than going and joining the Lakers."

While Legler seems to have overlooked Wilt Chamberlain in his comments, there may be some truth to James being a savior for the organization. The last time the Sixers won a championship was in 1983 and the city has been patient in former general manager Sam Hinkie's "process." James could see the Sixers as not only his best spot to win a title but also a decent place to grow his legacy.

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images