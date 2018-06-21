LeBron James’ upcoming free agency is the most discussed topic in the NBA at the moment with a number of teams interested in signing the four-time MVP.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has until June 29 to exercise his opt-out clause and become an unrestricted free agent and reports indicate he will leave his hometown club for the second time in his career.

James left the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010 before returning as a two-time NBA champion in 2014. He kept his promise and led his hometown side to the championship in 2016, while also making the finals in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The 33-year-old, who is in contention to win his fifth MVP award this season, is the player in most demand and rightly so. James is coming off one of his best campaigns in his 15-year NBA career which saw him play all 82 regular season games averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.4 steals over 36.9 minutes every game.

During the postseason, James averaged 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists while playing 41.9 minutes per game. He led the Cavaliers to their fourth straight Eastern Conference title.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

James has been linked to a number of franchises since the end of the season with Los Angeles Lakers said to be leading the chase. Apart from the Lakers, there are the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and of course the Cavaliers, who are desperate to hold on to him.

It was recently reported that the Rockets’ Chris Paul, who is a good friend of James, was trying to recruit the small forward to join him in Houston. But according to ESPN’s Stephen A Smith, he has been unsuccessful in convincing the Cavaliers star.

According to the Rockets point guard, James is not interested in making the move to Houston but instead wants to be in Los Angeles with the Lakers. They are one of the teams that have the salary cap to sign at least two high earning players — with reports suggesting a potential move for James and San Antonio Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard on the cards.

“According to my sources, several things are happening. A) Chris Paul is telling folks LeBron ain’t trying to come to Houston. He wants to be in L.A. These are things I’m getting through the grapevine. Chris Paul is saying LeBron wants to be in L.A.” Smith said on his podcast “The Stephen A. Smith Show”, as quoted on Lakers Nation.

Teams can officially start talking to James about joining them from July 1 that is if he decides to take up the player option and opt out of his contract with the Cavaliers. But contracts can be signed only after 12 p.m. EDT July 6 when the July moratorium ends.