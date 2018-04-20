Brandon Routh would like to see Nora Darhk return in Season 4 of CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow.”

In a recent interview Syfy Wire, Routh explained why he wants to see his wife Courtney Ford reprise her role as Damien Darhk’s (Neal McDonough) daughter in the next season of the time-travel series.

“I want Nora to come back [because] she made [my character] Ray a more three-dimensional character and brought out some of the more interesting story aspects for Ray,” Routh said. But if Nora does return for Season 4, Routh doesn’t want to see Nora and Ray quickly develop a romantic relationship with each other.

“I’m hesitant to have Ray jump into anything [romantic] with Nora,” the actor said. “I think that was the idea at the beginning because Courtney and I are a couple in real life, but I think it’s so much more interesting, as characters, to have them be at odds, to have the ‘Moonlighting’ relationship that they have, versus any lovey-dovey stuff too soon.”

“I like them sussing each other out,” Routh continued. “Are they just going to be friends? Do they have any kind of romantic connection? Or are they just connecting on a humanity level [like], ‘I see you, you see me, we’re learning from each other’? And is that enough? That can be more powerful sometimes than a romantic relationship, because you can see people more clearly that way, on all kinds of levels. But I do really love the relationship between Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) — I’m an Avalance shipper! [Laugh].”

While Ford’s return to the show is not yet set in stone, executive consultant Marc Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly’s Superhero Insider that they have plans to bring the actress back for Season 4. “You know we love Courtney. I saw her last night, we had a little party for the finale, saw her and Brandon, and was like, ‘Yes we absolutely have to have you back on the show. We have to figure out a way,’” Guggenheim said last week. “And you know it was very intentional that we gave that character the time stone [in the Season 3 finale] so that we have all sorts of different possibilities open to us as writers to have Nora back.”

“Legends of Tomorrow” Season 4 is expected to premiere on The CW in the fall.